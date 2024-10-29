Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

New research sheds light on the importance of men’s health before conception

By Nicky Pellegrino
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The father’s health during conception can have lifelong effects on offspring that scientists are only just beginning to understand. Image: Getty

The father’s health during conception can have lifelong effects on offspring that scientists are only just beginning to understand. Image: Getty

Until recently, when a couple were trying for a baby, the focus was mainly on the importance of maternal health. Now, there is increasing evidence that a father’s health at the time of conception also has an impact on the future wellbeing of any offspring.

At The Florey Institute of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener