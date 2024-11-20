Home / The Listener / Books

‘It’s a godawful mountain’: On the eve of 45th anniversary of Erebus disaster, the mountain still commands fear

By Matt Vance
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

November 28 marks the 45th anniversary of the Erebus disaster. Matt Vance recounts journeys to the icy wasteland, including one with family representatives of those who died.

The first thing you notice upon arriving in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, is the mountain. It is as omnipresent as a portrait with eyes that follow you around the room. Even when buried in your sleeping bag in a blizzard, you know it is there, like some lodestone for your inner magnet. Perhaps it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener