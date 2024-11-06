Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Law & society: Should our Supreme Court address societal issues where Parliament has failed to do so?

David Harvey
By
Law & society columnist·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Roger Partridge, chair of pro-market think-tank the New Zealand Initiative has released a report titled, “Who Makes the Law? Reining in the Supreme Court”. Photo / Getty Images

Roger Partridge, chair of pro-market think-tank the New Zealand Initiative has released a report titled, “Who Makes the Law? Reining in the Supreme Court”. Photo / Getty Images

Recent Supreme Court decisions that have sparked concern among legal scholars, practitioners and politicians are the subject of a report by Roger Partridge, chair of pro-market think-tank the New Zealand Initiative.

“Who Makes the Law? Reining in the Supreme Court” is controversial and has already sparked debate, although the issues

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener