Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Opinion: When ‘shut up’ isn’t right

By David Harvey
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
David Harvey: In New Zealand, where we have the freedom to express and to receive ideas, suggesting that those ideas not be published is an example of a “shut up” approach. Photo / Getty Images

David Harvey: In New Zealand, where we have the freedom to express and to receive ideas, suggesting that those ideas not be published is an example of a “shut up” approach. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: When Hobson’s Pledge placed a wraparound advertisement on the New Zealand Herald’s front and back pages, controversy erupted. The advertisement – which was clearly noted as such at the top of the page –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener