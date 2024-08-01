Advertisement
A different approach to the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill

By David Harvey
4 mins to read
If there are to be amendment to the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, those amendments should target and update the Copyright Act. Photo / Getty Images

Like Frankenstein’s monster, the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill has been revived. After a denial of support by National when it was on the opposition benches, the bill was grudgingly referred to a select committee

