Who would celebrate this? Gleeful reaction to Newshub demise grossly misguided

By Matt Burrows
4 mins to read
High-profile talent such as 6pm news presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes and new 7pm show host Ryan Bridge are set to lose their jobs as Newshub closes. Photo / Dean Purcell / NZME

That Newshub’s erasure is seen by some as good news speaks to the thankless job journalists do in Aotearoa, says Matt Burrows.

As news of the imminent closure of Newshub filtered through last week, a

