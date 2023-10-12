How broadcasters will be tackling election night and who’s on their guest lists

Number crunching: from left, Patrick Gower, Jack Tame, Jessica Mutch McKay, John Campbell, Ryan Bridge, Samantha Hayes. Photo / Supplied

Election night is one of the great set-pieces of news journalism, especially on television. For John Campbell, who helms coverage on TVNZ and TVNZ+ from 7pm, along with Jessica Mutch McKay and Q+A presenter Jack Tame, it’s also the most enjoyable.

Campbell will be on the 9th election-night broadcast of his career (“I think I’m getting the hang of it”), and says that as a TV event, “it’s hugely collaborative. We’ve got 16 reporters in the field this year and a rolling cast of about eight in the studio. This endless tide of clever people, bringing them in and out. And the studio directors are constantly in your ear telling you we ‘have to go to National, fast, because Luxon’s about to speak’, or whatever. Everyone has to be on their game. And everyone always is.

“I prep by looking for every possible story: every electorate where the unexpected may happen; every electorate that may determine a wider, bigger fate; and – this is very much the case for Te Pāti Māori – the people whose list placing means an electorate defeat probably means they’re out; the coalition possibilities. You need to have it all in your head, because the night moves too fast to be looking down at your notes.”

Although most of his election nights have been spent in the studio, Campbell’s first, in 1993, was in the field. “I was in Te Kuiti with Jim Bolger. That was batshit crazy, because the election was so much closer than anyone had expected and we had to fill and fill and fill. I don’t think Big Jim came out until about 11pm, and we’d been live since 7pm. Bill Ralston was hosting for TV3 in the studio. We all just kept going. It was like a talkathon.”

Over at Newshub, Ryan Bridge, Samantha Hayes, Patrick Gower and Jenna Lynch host coverage live on Three and ThreeNow from 7pm. Their guest panellists will include Josie Pagani, Trish Sherson, Julian Wilcox, Māni Dunlop, and former politicians Paula Bennett and Stuart Nash.

RNZ will be radio with pictures for the night – broadcasting on its website, Facebook and YouTube pages and Freeview Channel 50, as well as the good old wireless – with Lisa Owen and Corin Dann accompanied by political editor Jane Patterson. Its lineup of commentators includes former National Party general manager Chris Simpson, Māori academic Ella Henry, former Labour MP Sue Moroney, South Auckland community advocate David Letele and former Act MP Heather Roy.

Whakaata Māori offers coverage from 7pm, with a focus on the Māori electorates and key Māori candidates in general seats.

And then there’s the day after. TVNZ starts early with a roundup of overnight happenings from 7.05am leading into Tagata Pasifika, followed by a two-hour Q+A special at 8am with a doubtless bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Jack Tame. From 10am, Marae will focus on what the election results mean for Māori.

Three has Rebecca Wright and Simon Shepherd presenting a Newshub wrap up before Julian Wilcox hosts The Hui Election Special.

RNZ calls in Ingrid Hipkiss and Guyon Espiner, along with deputy political editor Craig McCulloch, for the Morning Report Election Special from 8am. It’s also promising updates on a Rugby World Cup quarter-final likely involving New Zealand.

Whakaata Māori has day-after coverage from 11am.

Meanwhile, Campbell has some good advice for himself – and possibly his peers – on how to be on election night.

“You have to remember, some people are having a miserable night, and some people are feeling joyful. So, don’t be a dick to either side.”

Election Night, Various channels, Saturday, October 14, from 7pm.