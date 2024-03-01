Advertisement
Duncan Garner: Did Discovery HQ make every effort to save Newshub? Letting it die is not the Kiwi way

By Duncan Garner
7 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "“I believe they signed up to news for three years as part of the purchase. Then they were never going to continue.” Photo / MediaWorks

One of the greatest things about working for 3 News, later Newshub, was the way that somehow the boss, Mark Jennings, kept us on air despite the receivers moving in - or threatening to -

