Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Newshub and Stuff have come together – the market provided a solution

By David Harvey
3 mins to read
Newshub and Stuff have come together – the market provided a solution. Photo / Getty Images

Newshub and Stuff have come together – the market provided a solution. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: The news media has been the focus of attention recently. A report from the AUT’s Journalism, Media and Democracy Research Centre found that general trust in news media and media brands continued to erode

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener