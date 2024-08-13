Is it time to rethink our attitudes to nuclear power?

We need clean, sustainable and efficient sources of power. Nuclear power ticks a lot of those boxes. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: In 1984, the newly elected Labour government under then-prime minister David Lange banned nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed ships from using New Zealand ports or entering our waters. Pursuant to the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987, territorial sea, land and airspace of New Zealand became nuclear-free zones.

The act does not prohibit nuclear power plants, nuclear research facilities, the use of radioactive isotopes, or other land-based nuclear activities, but no such research facilities or power plants exist here.

The climate crisis calls for an examination of alternatives to our energy generation, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear power. A clean, sustainable, efficient source of power is essential. Nuclear power fulfils these criteria for several reasons.

Firstly, uranium is available in large quantities, making it a reliable long-term energy source. Unlike fossil fuels, nuclear power can provide a sustainable energy solution.

Nuclear power plants have high energy conversion efficiencies, producing a significant amount of electricity with relatively small quantities of fuel. This efficiency makes nuclear power a viable option for meeting our growing energy demands.

A major advantage of nuclear power is its contribution to mitigating climate change. Nuclear power plants do not release greenhouse gases during operation, thus reducing carbon dioxide emissions. This is especially critical in the context of global efforts to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.

Nuclear power offers a low-carbon alternative, playing a significant role in reducing air pollution and combating global warming. By transitioning to nuclear power, countries have better chances of fulfilling their emission reduction targets.

The peaceful use of nuclear power has a number of advantages. Firstly, the operational costs of nuclear power plants are relatively low compared with other forms of energy generation, such as coal and natural gas. Once a nuclear power facility is built, the cost of producing electricity is stable, with minimal fluctuations due to fuel prices.

Secondly, countries with a domestic nuclear-energy industry can create jobs, develop expertise and enhance their technological capabilities. The establishment of nuclear power plants also contributes to local economic development by attracting investment and promoting ancillary industries.

Thirdly, nuclear power plants can generate electricity continuously, regardless of weather. This stability is crucial for industries, hospitals and critical infrastructure, which cannot afford power interruptions.

Fourthly, nuclear power plants have long operational lives, typically spanning several decades. This allows for efficient planning of energy supply and reduces the need for frequent plant construction and decommissioning, ensuring a stable and resilient energy infrastructure.

In 2017, Jacinda Ardern claimed New Zealand had an opportunity to shape its identity by making the transition to reduced emissions. She described it as “my generation’s nuclear-free moment, and I am determined that we will tackle it head on”.

Clearly, she was unaware of the limited scope of the act and was likewise unaware of the way in which the peaceful use of nuclear power could provide an answer to the problem of excessive carbon emissions caused by energy generation. Nuclear power presents compelling reasons and advantages for the global energy landscape. Its abundance, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, economic viability and reliable power supply make it an attractive option for satisfying energy requirements. We would be Luddites if we were to turn our backs on the nuclear option.

David Harvey is a retired district court judge.