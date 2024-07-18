Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

How the government really could get tough on crime

By David Harvey
3 mins to read
Our government's focus is not on the causes of crime, on punishment. Photo / Getty Images

Our government's focus is not on the causes of crime, on punishment. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Pronouncements by the government and the Minister of Justice, Paul Goldsmith, indicate the direction being taken on law and order policies.

These are in answer to perceptions about rising crime levels, the seriousness of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener