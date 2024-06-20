Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Opinion: Why Henry VIII clauses should be consigned to the dustbin of history

By David Harvey
3 mins to read
Henry VIII clauses often delegate broad powers to the executive without clear guidelines or  limitations. Photo / Getty Images

Henry VIII clauses often delegate broad powers to the executive without clear guidelines or  limitations. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: In December 2023, in a debate on reforms to the Resource Management Act, Chris Bishop, the Minister Responsible for RMA Reform, said, “I don’t like Henry VIII clauses”, although they occur from time to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener