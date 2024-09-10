Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Law & society: Applying intelligence to rules around AI

By David Harvey
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
There are sound reasons for a light-handed regulatory approach to artificial intelligence. Photo / Getty Images

There are sound reasons for a light-handed regulatory approach to artificial intelligence. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: On July 24, Technology Minister Judith Collins announced a gradualist approach to the regulation of artificial intelligence. “We will take a light-touch, proportionate and risk-based approach to AI,” the accompanying cabinet paper said. “We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener