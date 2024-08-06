Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

How AI can shake things up and create a more productive workplace

By Karen Clarke
3 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: In the modern workplace, technical skills often get the red-carpet treatment, while strong people leadership is left standing outside the VIP section. This imbalance can wreak havoc on organisational health and employee happiness. We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener