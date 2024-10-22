Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Law & society: New govt bill to toughen sentencing for criminals interferes with judicial discretion

By David Harvey
Law & society writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill interferes with the ability to recognise circumstances that may have contributed to offending. Photo / Getty Images

The Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill interferes with the ability to recognise circumstances that may have contributed to offending. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Sentencing offenders is one of the more difficult aspects of the judicial role. National and Act campaigned on tougher sentences and the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill introduced to Parliament last month makes a number of adjustments to the way sentences are calculated to ensure that “criminals face tougher consequences”,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener