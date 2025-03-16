Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Kiwi exceptionalism: Does NZ really punch above its weight?

By Eric Frykberg
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

The idea of exceptionalism is ingrained in the Kiwi psyche, with some justification, given our small status. But there are holes in our armour, writes Eric Frykberg in Part I of the Listener’s Kiwi exceptionalism feature. Illustrations by Anthony Ellison.

Does New Zealand really punch above its weight? Do we really set a good example to people in bigger countries, when other small nations, such as Slovakia or Paraguay, go largely unnoticed?

The answer is “yes”, according to an iwi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener