Our quiet achievers: 15 of the most influential NZers you’ve never heard of

By David Cohen
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Forget Rutherford, Hillary, Snell. Many of our best and brightest are famous in fields that may not grab the headlines, writes David Cohen is Part II of the Listener’s Kiwi exceptionalism feature. You can read Part I here.

Katharine Birbalsingh, David Rozado, Christopher White. Ring any bells? Possibly not. These are people from New Zealand whose intellectual and creative work tends to be better known abroad these days than in their country of birth or long-term residence.

