Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The local gems on show in this year’s short film festival

By Russell Baillie
Entertainment & arts editor·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Short film highlights, from top left: Lea Tupu’anga, Morning Hate, Rochelle and Pack Rat. Photos / supplied

Short film highlights, from top left: Lea Tupu’anga, Morning Hate, Rochelle and Pack Rat. Photos / supplied

Brevity might be the soul of wit but its many other virtues in cinematic storytelling are on display again at this year’s Show Me Shorts Film Festival (SMSFF). The event is heading to 40 venues around the country this month featuring a programme of 85 shorts, including 26 home-grown efforts.

Save

Latest from The Listener