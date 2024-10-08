Advertisement
Megalopolis: Essential viewing for Coppola fans, but it’s a bumpy ride

By Sarah Watt
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
New York is renamed New Rome in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. (Photo / Supplied)

Film review: Gird your loins – after a 13-year hiatus, Francis Ford Coppola is back with his four-decade labour of love, Megalopolis, and if you’re committed to seeing everything the legendary director produces, you’re in for a bumpy but bracing ride.

The film is explicitly subtitled “A Fable”, and 85-year-old

