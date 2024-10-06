Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

When Wings gave Paul McCartney a second wind

By Graham Reid
Music reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Winging it: Joe English, Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney, Denny Laine and Jimmy McCulloch. Photo / Getty Images

Winging it: Joe English, Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney, Denny Laine and Jimmy McCulloch. Photo / Getty Images

Being Paul McCartney wasn’t always easy. After the Beatles broke up in 1970, McCartney – who’d announced their demise when releasing his solo album McCartney – retreated to his remote Scottish farm. He was 28, depressed, emotionally adrift, tied up in litigation, and unemployed.

He drank. Heavily.

Slowly, he rebuilt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener