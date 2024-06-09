Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

When it was ‘64: The miracle of the Beatles’ NZ tour

6 minutes to read
By Russell Baillie

New Zealand would have missed out on The Beatles had it not been for the doggedness of people who knew nothing about them.

Looking at it 60 years on, it’s easy to view The Beatles’

