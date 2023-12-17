SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

Bigger than the Beatles: Our favourite albums of 2023

10 minutes to read
By Graham Reid

Funny year, wasn’t it? Sometimes it seemed like yesterday once more. The Beatles released a wistful, self-referential single using a 46-year-old piano noodle by John Lennon with Paul McCartney filling in on slide guitar for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener