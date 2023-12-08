SUBSCRIBE
Jandal all the way: Putting the Kiwi into Christmas music

11 minutes to read
By Paul Little

Traditionally, Christmas songs from anywhere in the world are inspiring, heartwarming and polarising – or at least North Pole-arising. The New Zealand musical Christmas tradition is exceptional in many ways, but still manages to bring

