Pop the top: Best sparkling wines for Christmas

By Michael Cooper
11 mins to read
Our festive fizz follows the secondary-fermentation method favoured by France’s premium bubbly region, starting with the right ingredients. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s most classy sparkling wines are made by the classic technique called méthode traditionnelle, in which the second, bubble-creating fermentation takes place not in a tank, as with cheaper wines, but in the bottle

