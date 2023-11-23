Advertisement

Weekend wine guide: Familiar face returns bringing new wine brands

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
Sir George Fistonich: "Retirement sounds really boring." Photo / Supplied

‘Retirement sounds really boring,” chuckles Sir George Fistonich (83). “It’s been a stressful couple of years since I was kicked out of Villa Maria,” he admits, “and my family have also been under extreme pressure.

