Quiz: Test your New Zealand wine knowledge

Just for the fun of it, let’s have a “question and answer” column this week. Most of the questions are based on the New Zealand industry and some knowledge of our wine history will be helpful. I’ve tried to include questions with answers that I think maybe a surprise.





Wine of the week

Delta Estate Marlborough Chardonnay 2021

★★★★

Offering good value, this refined wine was grown in the lower Wairau Valley and fermented mostly in French and American oak barriques. Fragrant with a slightly buttery bouquet, it is full-bodied and vibrantly fruity with ripe peachy, citrusy flavours, showing considerable complexity and a smooth, lingering finish. (13% alc/vol) $20