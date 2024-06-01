Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Harry Ricketts: The early years of one of NZ’s best poets and critics

By David Hill
4 mins to read
"He knocks off firsts: hitchhiking, infatuation with a poem, love affairs …" Photo / Supplied

"He knocks off firsts: hitchhiking, infatuation with a poem, love affairs …" Photo / Supplied

Book review: We owe Harry Ricketts. He’s a poet, critic, biographer, even sports historian. He’s been an academic (English at Victoria University of Wellington), and co-editor of the former review journal NZ Books. Now comes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener