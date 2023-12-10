Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: New tracks by Iggy Pop & Cat Power, Amanda Palmer & Julia Deans, Home Brew

4 mins to read
Julia Deans, Tom Scott of Home Brew and Amanda Palmer. Photos / Stephen Tilley, Tom Grut & Duncan Innes

Julia Deans, Tom Scott of Home Brew and Amanda Palmer. Photos / Stephen Tilley, Tom Grut & Duncan Innes

Working Class Hero

Cat Power and Iggy Pop

This month marks the 43rd anniversary of John Lennon’s murder and the Apple+ documentary John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial. Ironically, this cover of Lennon’s folk ballad

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener