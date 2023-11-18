Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: New songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Dolly Parton, Dave Dobbyn and more

5 mins to read
Dolly Parton, Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Dobbyn. Photos / Getty Images

Dolly Parton, Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Dobbyn. Photos / Getty Images

Can’t Catch Me Now

by Olivia Rodrigo

The pop it-girl has taken on a rite of passage previously paved by her self-proclaimed faves Taylor Swift and Lorde. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener