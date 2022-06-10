Recent damage to the land at Whakaipo Bay has caused dismay among those who enjoy the area. Photo / DoC

Recreational driving off-road is damaging the pumice embankment at Whakaipo Bay, creating quagmires of mud, and destroying the peace enjoyed by campers and visitors.

Hapū, Bike Taupō, local families, and visitors have had enough of this behaviour tearing up the land and are joining as partners to address the issue.

Department of Conservation operations manager Dave Lumley says Whakaipo Bay is a place beloved by many, and now is the time to act.

"It's such a neat, family-friendly place, and we want to keep it that way."

Moving forward, Whakaipo Bay is going to receive some much-needed upgrades.

"So it's important to spread the message that this is no longer a place to come joy-riding."

Off-road vehicle use is prohibited in reserves.

DOC encourages those who see similar activity at Whakaipo Bay to contact 0800 DOCHOT.