The winning image in the Department of Conservation's photo competition will feature on the 2022/23 printed plastic licences for the Taupō fishery. Photo / Supplied

An image capturing the intensity of landing a stunning winter rainbow trout from the Tongariro River is the overall winner of this year's Department of Conservation (DoC) Taupō fishery photo competition.

The winning image by Nathan Forrester will feature on the 2022/23 printed plastic licences for the Taupō fishery.

Six additional winners will see their photos used to illustrate a range of licence options which feature in the online fishing licence store or on 24-hour paper licences.

Competition judges had a tough job working through hundreds of entries.

Taupō Fishery senior community ranger James Barnett has a background in design and communications and says he was impressed by the quality of the images.

"We would like to thank everyone who submitted photos, the quality this year was very high and gave the judges plenty to discuss," he said.

"Once again, the photographs reminded us of the variety of people who visit the Taupō fishery and the different methods they use and different reasons they have for going fishing. This diversity of approach really sums up the fishery and we hope it is reflected in the winning photographs."

Six photos have been selected to illustrate a range of fishing licence options. Photos / Supplied

The prizes were season fishing licences, which sets the winners up nicely for the new Taupō fishing season, which begins on July 1. The public can buy their new season licences from June 24 using the online licence store.

A variety of licence categories are available to suit the specific needs of anglers. Go to the Taupō Fishery online licence store for more information - visit www.doc.govt.nz/fishinglicence.