Abigail Wharne, Rotorua Library's heritage and research team leader. Photo / Andrew Warner

Talks and events of all kinds aim to help the community take a fascinating, thought-provoking journey back in time next week.

For the third annual He Kete Rau Mahara | Local Heritage Week, Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri has lined up a community-wide celebration of the unique history and heritage of Rotorua.

The celebrations include talks, group events, an amazing race, the museum's special collections tour and a ride on a steam train.

Rotorua's Local Heritage Week 2022 will run from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27.

Abigail Wharne, Rotorua Library's heritage and research team leader, says that for the first time, the programme extends beyond the library, with free open days at the Settlers and Steam Museum, children's activities led by the museum team, and a one-day workshop at the Māori Land Court.

There is still a wealth of activities on-site at the library, too.

"We're particularly excited to be hosting Raimona Inia, who will be discussing Mau-rākau as per the philosophies of Ngai Te Arawa. He was scheduled to talk last year, but Covid-19 got in the way.

"Josie Scott will be reminiscing about growing up in Ōhinemutu, in conversation with Ann Somerville.

"We felt it was important to hear from all parts of our community, so have partnered with Rotorua Multicultural Council to host a panel discussion led by members of our diverse community."

There is also a Rotorua Heritage Road Show being held at the library on Wednesday, November 23 from 10am to 2pm.

Rotorua and District Historical Society is inviting people to bring in a historical item to the Road Show and talk to its members about it. The members will do their best to help you find out more information.

Abigail says they are hoping the community will bring items that tell stories or hold memories.

"They don't have to be things that have monetary value. Rather, things that are significant to them or their whānau.

"We can't wait to see what treasures the public will bring in for the heritage roadshow."

Another event taking place during Local Heritage Week is the Amazing Race, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, November 24 at the Government Gardens.

Teams will race against each other to find clues and get their team safely back to the start, all while uncovering the mysteries of the special, historic location.

"Government Gardens is such a beauty-filled place, filled with a rich and unique history," says Abigail.

The Amazing Race event is suitable for eight teams with six people in a team. All children must be accompanied by an adult. It is a free event, but bookings are required.

On Saturday, November 26, families can join the Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa team in learning a selection of traditional Māori games at The Arts Village.

There are two sessions; one at 10am and one at 11am. No bookings are required, and entry is free.

Abigail says learning about the past helps us understand who we are today.

"The journey to the present is a fascinating one, filled with rich and thought-provoking narratives.

"By celebrating our local heritage, we solidify connections to the place we call home, and better understand the people we live alongside."

If any local groups or organisations are keen to be involved next year, they can reach out to the library's Heritage and Research Team at Library.HeritageandResearch@rotorualc.nz.

- For a full programme of events, go to the Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri website: www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.