He's served 48 years as an elected Rotorua councillor and now he has made history.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Trevor Maxwell today becomes New Zealand's longest-serving elected member.

A jubilant Trevor Maxwell celebrates making history today. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Maxwell is one of three people who have been voted in on the newly-formed Māori ward, according to progressive results out today.

He polled second behind his niece, new councillor Lani Kereopa, and ahead of the third highest candidate and former iwi representative on the council, Rawiri Waru.

Today he equals the record of being the longest-serving councillor of 48 years with former Greymouth District Councillor, Doug Truman.

But given he's set to serve three more years, the record is now his.

Before getting the phone call with the good news from Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams, he said that despite 16 campaigns under his belt, he still had butterflies today.

"I know how the All Blacks feel now ahead of a big match."

After getting the news, he told the Rotorua Daily Post he had a huge smile on his face.

"I am proud and honoured. Even though it's my 16th time I was still nervous but this time is extra special making history myself but also for our iwi and hapu by having the first Māori ward."

Trevor Maxwell said he was all about "mokopuna decisions". Photo / Kelly Makiha

In true Maxwell humour, he said he could now put three big letters after his name - MBA.

"That stands for Māori boy from Awahou."

‌

His win was tinged with sadness though as he said goodbye to two of his fellow Māori councillors who, according to the progressive results, weren't successful.

"I am sad for my niece Mercia [Yates] because she worked hard and, holy macaroni, I am gobsmacked about Merepeka [Raukawa-Tait]. I have seen both of them work so hard."

Maxwell has served 45 consecutive years as a district councillor and three years between1980 to 1983 as a Bay of Plenty Regional councillor.

He was elected to Rotorua Council in 1977 aged in his late 20s. He has previously served 11 years as deputy mayor.

This election, he sought a seat in one of the three new Māori wards he voted for last year.

In the lead-up to the election, he said there were some major issues he believed would need experience and support for, including strengthening the council's Te Arawa partnership and the Three Waters Reform.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Trevor Maxwell was first elected in 1977. Photo / Andrew Warer

In 2018, he received the Minister of Local Government Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution to Local Government. He was deputy mayor from 2002 to 2013.

He stood for mayor in 2004 after his good friend Grahame Hall stepped down.

He was second to Kevin Winters by just 184 votes.

Progressive results

Rotorua Māori Ward (3 vacancies) - Votes received

Kereopa, Lani - 1776

Maxwell, Trevor Horowaewae - 1542

Waru, Rawiri - 1446

Biasiny-Tule, Potaua - 1299

Tapiata, Hana - 1271

Hataraka, William - 413

Informal - 1

Blank voting papers - 164