Visitor injured at Velocity Valley in Rotorua was not on an attraction at the time, director says

Velocity Valley managing director Simon Short. Photo / Supplied

A person badly injured in a fall in Rotorua yesterday was visiting Velocity Valley, the tourist attraction has confirmed.

Velocity Valley managing director Simon Short said a visitor to the site was injured, but the man was not on any of the adventure attractions at the time.

Short said a WorkSafe investigator had visited the site - an adventure park in Paradise Valley offering activities such as bungy jumps, jet boat rides and giant swings.

"Unfortunately, due to the processes that are currently under way, we are not able to provide further details at this time.

"However, what I can say is that the incident did not occur on any of our adventure activities and at this stage, it appears to be an unfortunate accident."

Short said Velocity Valley had undertaken a full debrief with its own team and WorkSafe has cleared the site to operate as usual today.

"As with any event of this nature, we will review our own policies and procedures to determine if any changes need to be made for the future.

"The health and safety of our visitors and team is paramount for us and we will ensure any learnings are implemented if required."

Police were called to a report about 2.20pm that someone had fallen at an address in Paradise Valley on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

A Rotorua Lakes District Health Board spokesperson said the injured person was transferred to Waikato Hospital last evening.