The Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender is on the hunt for love stories, with a range of great prizes up for grabs. Photo / Supplied

We at the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender are a romantic bunch.

So, this Valentine's Day, we want to hear the best love stories in the Taupō District.

Whether it be a magically romantic first date or proposal, a hilarious first encounter or a concrete-strong bond established over a weird and unusual interest, this is your chance to share your tale of love.

We'll pick our favourites and they will feature in the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender on February 10.

The Valentine's Day prize includes a two-night stay at Oreti Village. Photo / Supplied

And if that's not enough encouragement, we also have some amazing prizes up for grabs from some fantastic sponsors:

• Oreti Village - Two-night stay, dinner voucher worth $100, and a bottle of bubbles. Total Value: $750.

• Ruapehu Alpine Lifts - 2x gondola sightseeing, 2x buffet lunch, and 1x bottle of Champagne. Total value: $215.

• Nikki's Flowers - 2x Bouquets.

To get the ball rolling. here's an example. I met my partner online. After chatting for a while we decided to dive in and organise the first date.

She suggested we do a Zumba class. I later found out she was joking but eager to impress I said "sure, let's do it!".

So that's how we met for the first time. I had never done Zumba, there were arms and legs everywhere, but the silver lining was when we had a coffee afterward I could relax in the knowledge that nothing I said could be more embarrassing than my Zumba moves.

If you have a story worth sharing, here's how to enter:

• Write your love story in 300 words or less (feel free to include a photo).

• Email it to news@taupoweekender.co.nz or send a letter to Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender, Starlight Arcade, 18 Horomātangi St, Taupō.

• Make sure you include a contact number so we can let you know if you've won.

We'll get in touch with the winners on February 7 so they can enjoy their prizes during the weekend of Valentine's Day.