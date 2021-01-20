Ute crashes into Utuhina Stream in Rotorua

A ute has landed in a stream in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on Old Taupō Rd north of Pukuatua St, just before 6am.

A vehicle has gone off the bridge and into the water, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took a patient with serious injuries to Rotorua Hospital.

A reporter on the scene said it appeared the vehicle had left the southbound lane and crashed through the steel railing on the bridge.

A nearby resident, on Waiwhero St, said she woke to the sound of "a massive crash" just before 6am. She said the noise was so loud it woke her child.