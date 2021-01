Police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Amohau St. Photo / File

One person has moderate injuries after a car rolled on Amohau St this afternoon.

Police received a report of a single-car crash where the car had rolled on Amohau St, near the intersection with Ranolf St at 4.50pm, a spokeswoman confirmed.

One person has moderate and another has minor injuries.

The road is currently blocked in the westbound lane, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency and St John are also at the scene.