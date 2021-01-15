Emergency services at crash on Eastern Taupō Arterial road

Eastern Taupō Arterial Bypass. Photo / File

One person has been injured in a crash on the Eastern Taupō Arterial.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a single-vehicle crash about 1.20pm.

Two people were in the vehicle, she said.

"It looks like it was a flat deck and trailer. A tow has been arranged for the vehicle and it appears a clean-up crew is also attending to diesel on the road," the spokeswoman said.

The crash is blocking one lane and diversions are being put in place.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken by ambulance to Taupo Hospital in a moderate condition.