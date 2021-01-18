First designs for Tāneatua Police Base revealed

An artist's impression of the new Tāneatua police base. Photo / Supplied

Work is progressing on a new police base in Tāneatua with the first designs of the building revealed.

Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Stuart Nightingale said he was "thrilled with the design concept", which includes a roof line reflecting the valleys of the area.

"Working alongside our community partners, including Ngāi Tūhoe, we've come up with a place to support ongoing safety and prosperity," he said.

"The new building includes space for public hui and embraces the themes which came from our community around connection, protection and presence."

The former Tāneatua Police Station was damaged by a fire in 2018. Since then, police have been working with the community around what a future police base in the town could look like.

"What we've come up with is something unique and just as importantly, something which reflects the community. We have been working alongside a community reference group to ensure we get it right, and I'm thrilled with the result so far."

The new police base will include space for public use and allow staff a base in the township once again.

"Police, alongside our community partners, have an opportunity to create a police base that is aspirational in providing a platform for a safer and more vibrant Tāneatua community, and those who live and visit there," Nightingale said.

"The process that has taken place to get to where we are now has included us engaging with the community in a deeper way, allowing us to really understand the unique characteristics and challenges of Tāneatua and the surrounding communities."

He said more detailed design work was currently under way, before building consents were applied for and work could begin.

- Supplied copy