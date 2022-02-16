Taupō Mechanical Services owner Glenn Milne regularly takes on college students through the Gateway programme. Photo / Rachel Canning

The year 2021 was a great one for students at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College taking part in workplace experience and trade training.

Gateway administrator Rachel Palmer says the pandemic didn't prevent students getting stuck into on-the-job learning at local businesses.

One of the main goals for the Gateway programme is to help students work out what career path they want to take after school.

The school also offers a trade academy, where students can take on unit standards in a particular trade, giving them a jump-start in their vocational learning.

Gateway has run at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College since 2000, the school being a pilot for the programme that has now been rolled out throughout New Zealand.

Rachel says it's now widely accepted as being part of their school journey that students will get work experience or complete industry-specific training.

"This is not an opt-out. It's more of a commitment as each student has to keep up with their schoolwork and their attendance.

"It's for trades and we are also getting students in front of doctors, lawyers, dentists, accountants and vets."

She says many professions require students to have practical hours signed off as part of their application process.

"Also, Gateway lets students work out if they like a particular trade or profession."

Another benefit for the students is they get to practise their employability skills. At a minimum, students attend Gateway for one day a week over a 10-week timeframe.

"They learn soft skills such as time management, and being accountable for their actions."

Rachel says the students who attend Gateway get into the mindset of always looking at different career options and make a real effort to work out what they want to do when they leave school.

Students are encouraged to get their driver's licence, first aid certificate, and health and safety certificate.

"We are always trying to get our students ahead. We say to the Year 13s, even if you don't have a car, getting your restricted licence will make you useful to an employer."

In 2021 there were 76 Taupō-nui-a-Tia College Year 12 and 13 students taking part in Gateway and there were at least 12 placements into work.

Other students used Gateway to confirm they are heading into a career they like, and this year some have taken on tertiary level training.

"If a student goes on a placement and doesn't like it, that is just as valid as saying they love it."

Gateway is offered across all trades and professions. Rachel says the most popular career experiences students ask for are: hair and beauty, retail and hospitality, farming, construction, engineering, automotive, plumbing, electrical, dentistry, veterinarian, law, and accounting.

This year the trades academy is taking 18 students. Rachel says they are waiting to hear if it will be opened up to the Year 11s, who would be offered taster courses across three different industries. Students can choose from farming, engineering, automotive, wood manufacturing, construction, hospitality, and creative digital.

"Completing level one or two industry training in Year 11 helps a student with subject choices for next year.

"Often the maths haters get re-engaged, they can see the point in it."

She says the employers are not expected to take on an apprentice, however, each year many Taupō businesses do employ the student they got to know through Gateway.

Rachel gives the example of one student who started out wanting to be a personal trainer.

"He didn't like it. Then he thought he would give automotive a go and really liked it. He applied for an electrician's apprenticeship but missed out, however the Gateway employer offered him work over the summer. He was confident to leave school, knowing what direction he was going in."

At the end of 2021, Year 12 student Nathan Biland won the Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award for students enrolled in work experience who have shown they have what it takes to build a career.

Last year Nathan took on a full timetable of schoolwork and was also out of school two days a week doing Gateway or industry training. He had a work placement at Taupō Mechanical Services, completed his automotive level two qualification and also did his motor vehicle industry (MITO) micro-credentials.

In 2020, when he was Year 11, he had a year of work experience at Taupō Plan Services, as he thought he would like to be an architect.

Nathan has now started an apprenticeship at AB Equipment Taupō.

Taupō Mechanical Services owner Glenn Milne regularly takes on college students as part of the Gateway programme. He says he likes to encourage the trades and also likes to encourage the students.

"We enjoy showing the kids what we are doing and giving them a real-world experience.

"In previous years kids would go to their parents' workplace, whether it be a trucking company, or builders etc and they would learn by absorbing what was going on. For various reasons this is not now possible, or allowed, and the kids are missing out."

He says all the staff enjoy engaging with the students and he doesn't give staff any special training.

"We've all got kids at home. We are quite real here and the students seem to enjoy this."