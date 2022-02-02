Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō school community gears up for start of the 2022 school year

5 minutes to read
Taupō-nui-a-Tia College acting principal Richard Murphy. Photo / Rachel Canning

Rachel Canning
By
Rachel Canning

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

The long hot summer holidays are over and kids are returning to school but uncertainty lurks with Omicron on the horizon.

According to the Ministry of Education's provisional school data, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College has the largest

