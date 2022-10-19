A sea of pink gathered on Wednesday evening at Rotorua's Village Green for the Pink Walk.

From pink tutus and onesies, to funky accessories and bright wigs, there were all sorts of pink outfits on show as people supported the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust 2022 Pink Walk.

The Pink Walk is an annual event that aims to bring together friends and whānau to enjoy a fun evening of love and laughter, celebrating life and sharing a moment of remembrance for all their loved ones who have experienced or lost their lives to breast cancer.

There was a sea of pink as people walked for Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust. Photo / Shauni James

The Pink Walk is the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust's major fundraising event, which helps it to support those with breast cancer in the Rotorua community.

Proceeds from registration and sponsorship help to fund education, tailored support, exercise programmes, and support groups.

Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust chairwoman Gayle Rattigan says about 1500 people registered for the walk, and they were humbled by the community response.

"It was great - the weather stayed fine, there were fantastic outfits with a lot of effort put in."

She says it had been two years since they did an in-person walk gathering everyone together because of Covid, so it was great to be able to do so again.

Rotorua Girl Guiding was one of the award winners at the event's prizegiving, receiving the Best Dressed Community Group Award.

Leader Helena Martin says they had about 30 girls that took part in the Pink Walk, and it is something the group takes part in every year.

Helena says it was great to be part of something that brings the whole community together.

She says this year's walk was especially important to the group, as one of the ranger leaders passed away from breast cancer in May.

Lexie Tait McCosh, (left) Sue Byers, and Cherie Waterhouse at the Pink Walk. Photo / Shauni James

Sue Byers and Lexie Tait McCosh were both happy to be all dressed up in costumes for a wonderful cause.

Sue says her mother had breast cancer, and it is great to be part of an event that brings people together and raises more awareness around breast cancer.

Lexie says several of her friends have had cancer and that the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust is a wonderful cause to support.

This year's Paint the Town Pink winner was Cantabria Lifecare.

Paint the Town Pink is a challenge to businesses and organisations in Rotorua to decorate their workplaces in pink from October 1 until Pink Walk day.

Then, on Pink Walk day, they arrive at work dressed in pink and go along to the Pink Walk after work as a team.