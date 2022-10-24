Therina Oliver (right) at a Pink Ribbon Walk. Photo / Supplied

A breast cancer survivor from Rotorua is urging people to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 28 and 29.

Therina Oliver was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2020 at the age of 31, 18 months after the birth of her second son.

She had a mastectomy, six months of chemotherapy, six months of radiation treatment, and still faces further surgery ahead of her.

She is grateful for a piece of equipment funded by Breast Cancer Foundation NZ which allowed her to keep her hair during chemotherapy, and volunteering is her way of giving back.

Therina says, "The scalp cooling machine donated to Rotorua Chemo Unit by Breast Cancer Foundation NZ meant that I could keep 60 per cent of my hair."

"This gave me so much confidence and normality that I feel was crucial in my recovery - it meant I could keep a little bit of me.

"Volunteering is my way to thank every person that donates to this cause, and I'm encouraging others to get involved too.

"Every little bit goes a long way, and it means more than you will ever know."

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for New Zealand women under 65, and every year, about 85 women are diagnosed with it in the Te Whatu Ora - Lakes region.

Each October, about 10,000 volunteers take to the streets to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's work in research, education, advocacy and patient support.

The charity is still looking for volunteers to collect across Rotorua, and the deadline to sign up is midday on October 27.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says, "The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is one of our biggest fundraisers, but last year it couldn't go ahead in many places due to Covid-19 restrictions".

"As a charity that receives no government funding, that's taken a huge toll on our programmes at a time when we're facing increasing demand for our support services.

"It's only thanks to the goodwill of New Zealanders that we can be there for patients during their treatment and recovery, fund innovative research to find new breakthroughs and educate women about the importance of early detection.

"So please, show your support by giving two hours to shake a pink bucket, or donate generously to a Pink Ribbon collector near you."

People can sign up for a two-hour collection shift in their area at pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz.