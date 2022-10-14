Nine-year-old Leya van Zyl with mum Leani at the breakfast. Photo / Laura Smith

There was both laughter and tears as the Rotorua community came together to raise money for children and their whānau who have received a cancer diagnosis.

The Child Cancer Foundation Charity Breakfast and Art Auction has not been held for four years and the event made its return today.

Child Cancer Foundation national partnership manager Chris Key said there had been an amazing response at the breakfast from the community.

He spoke following a video showcasing the impact a diagnosis had on a family. There were many sniffles and eyes being wiped in the room.

In his speech to the audience, he said the foundation believed every child with cancer deserved to be well and hoped they continued to be.

Three children in New Zealand are diagnosed with cancer every week.

"When a child is diagnosed it affects the whole family and whānau. Right now we are helping over 1700 families across New Zealand with personalised support."

Money raised at events like the breakfast supported families with things like trips away, camps, wellness packs and more, including financial support.

The event involved auctions and raffles, with items ranging from experiences to artwork - including that of children impacted by cancer diagnoses.

Among the artists was Rotorua's Leya van Zyl, 9, who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia at age 2.

She received three years of chemotherapy and will be five years clear in November.

Leya thought it was nice everyone came together for the breakfast, and liked the hand-made teddy bears that had been donated for it.

Her brother had gone on sibling camps, which she said he really liked, and her mum Leani van Zyl had been for a "mums trip" through the foundation.

Her mum was grateful Leya could not remember most of the time she was receiving treatment, aside from all the good memories.

Leya received treatment in the United Kingdom, where they lived at the time, and three years ago became involved with the foundation when they moved to New Zealand.

"From the little help I got from the charity, it meant a lot to us as a family. May it continue, I think it's a great event," Leani said.

"It makes us very grateful."

Leya van Zyl, 9, with Elisha Lovegrove, who purchased her artwork. Photo / Laura Smith

Leani said the November milestone was a big one for the family.

"You don't wish it upon anybody. I can't believe we've been through that."

Looking at her daughter now, she said Leya was a healthy, perfect girl.

"That's all we want for the rest of our lives."

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal and auctioneer Steve Lovegrove said he was proud to be bringing to the attention of the community the needs of children with cancer and the work the foundation did.

"It's a really proud moment for us to be fundraising for the 28th year... and to see the participation from the community as well."

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal and auctioneer Steve Lovegrove. Photo / Laura Smith

More than $5 million had been raised nationally in that time.

Auctioneer Steve said it was neat to see after a few years of turbulence that the event was back on track.

A record was set at the auction, with the highest bid of $1050 for an artwork.

The breakfast was last held in 2018 and raised $40,000. In 2019 a charity ball was held in its place raising $35,000.

The final tally for this year is expected to be announced this afternoon.