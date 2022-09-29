The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is on October 28 and 29 and needs volunteers. Photo / Supplied

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is inviting the Rotorua community to get among initiatives taking place in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal to the Pink Ribbon Walk Challenge, October is a time to show support and fundraise for the 3500-plus Kiwi women diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and to make sure women are being vigilant about breast health.

Each year about 85 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Te Whatu Ora Lakes region.

Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says, "Breast cancer is most treatable when it's caught early – it's vital for us to keep spreading this lifesaving message when we've all been so distracted by Covid-19 these past few years".

"We're urging women to make sure they're up to date with their mammograms, and to see a doctor quickly if they notice any symptoms."

According to the foundation, early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer – the 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by mammogram is 95 per cent, but this falls to 85 per cent if a woman finds a lump.

Women should be "breast aware" from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of your breasts so you can tell your doctor if there are any changes.

The foundation recommends considering annual mammograms from 40-49, then every two years from 50. Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa are available when you are 45-69.

Ah-Leen says during October the foundation is also asking New Zealanders to contribute to its vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.

"As a charity that receives no government funding, the generosity of Kiwis donating to our cause will make a huge difference to further our work in research, education, advocacy and patient support."

One of the ways Rotorua people can get behind Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to volunteer for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, joining 10,000 volunteers taking to the streets on October 28 and 29 to shake a pink bucket for two hours.

There is a Pink Ribbon Walk Challenge - during October, walk 350,000 steps for the 3500 women diagnosed with breast cancer every year - as well as Go Pink For A Day, a campaign for workplaces to raise funds and start conversations about breast health and wellbeing.

And then there is this year's Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust 2022 Pink Walk on Wednesday, October 19, from 4.30pm at Rotorua's Village Green. Participants can enter and register online at rotoruabreastcancertrust.co.nz for the flat 3.4km fun family walk.

• Find out more about all the different ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month at breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam