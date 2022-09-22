A sea of pink during the Pink Walk in 2018. Photo / File

A sea of pink during the Pink Walk in 2018. Photo / File

Registrations are now open for this year's Pink Walk, and the community is invited to help make waves for a local trust by being part of the sea of pink on the day.

This year's Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust 2022 Pink Walk is on Wednesday, October 19, from 4.30pm at Rotorua's Village Green.

The trust is encouraging as many locals as possible to take part.

The Pink Walk is an annual event that aims to bring together friends and whānau to enjoy a fun evening of love and laughter, celebrating life and sharing a moment of remembrance for all their loved ones who have experienced or lost their lives to breast cancer.

The Pink Walk is the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust's major fundraising event, which helps it to support those with breast cancer in the Rotorua community.

Proceeds from registration and sponsorship help to fund education, tailored support, exercise programmes, and support groups.

Participants can enter and register online for the flat 3.4 kilometre fun family walk.

Event organiser Layla Robinson says the trust has recently helped to donate a potentially life-saving machine to the hospital, which is an example of what it is able to do through fundraising.

Entrants are also encouraged to plan, make and wear the most colourful pink outfits they can find.

Layla says there is no such thing as too much pink for the walk.

"It really is a sea of pink with some ridiculous outfits - it's really fun."

She says the event sees all age groups getting involved.

"We hope people will have a bit of fun and that it will lift people's spirits. There is a moment of remembrance, but it's also about celebrating life."

The last couple of years have been difficult for everyone, including the trust, as it has not been able to host the traditional Pink Walk since 2019. Last year, a Virtual Pink Walk was held.

Layla says, "The trustees are so happy to be able to do it in person again, they really missed it."

She says they are looking forward to this year's Paint the Town Pink entries, which sees shop and office fronts decorated in pink. The entries will be decorated from October 1 until Pink Walk day.

"We are also looking forward to getting everyone out and enjoying the new Lakefront.

"Bring someone along who hasn't experienced the Pink Walk before. Everyone that comes does have a really great time."

Register and find out more information at rotoruabreastcancertrust.co.nz.

The details

- What: Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust Pink Walk

- When: Wednesday, October 19, from 4.30pm

- Where: Rotorua Lakefront Village Green

- Registration: General registration (adults & 13+) regular price $10; Child registration (12 years and under) - Koha; Paint the Town Pink business, organisation, or school

registration (separate to Pink Walk) $50.