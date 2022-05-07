Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Blue Walk for prostate cancer aims to raise $10k for foundation's programme

3 minutes to read
Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise members Heinz Fett, left, and Tak Tothill talk Rotorua's Blue Walk. Video / Ben Fraser

Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise members Heinz Fett, left, and Tak Tothill talk Rotorua's Blue Walk. Video / Ben Fraser

Zizi Sparks
By
Zizi Sparks

Multimedia journalist

Heinz Fett has big goals.

At this year's Blue Walk he wants to raise $10,000 for Prostate Cancer - 10 times more than in previous years.

It is a cause close to his heart. He

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.