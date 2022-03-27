Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I said Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine in an article of predictions I wrote for 2022. Sadly I was right.

I really hope I am wrong about my second prediction that China will move on Taiwan. I guess time will tell.

The world has again sunk into the madness of war. A war started by another tyrant, this time the president of Russia. Humans never learn. Recent history is studded with men like Putin - from Stalin and Hitler to Pol Pot, Gaddafi, Hussein and several others. Men who for their own ends are willing to murder thousands of fellow human beings.

Trying to look dispassionately at Putin's actions is hard, especially when his military is clearly tasked with wiping out civilians as well as the opposing military.

But, it could be argued that Russia, a country that has a history of isolation and unwillingness to engage with the West going back centuries, does feel threatened by all the Nato armed states on its borders. Russia has, in the past, invaded the odd country to further its own ends.

One example, Afghanistan, proved impossible to hold - an experiment the British and the Americans have also tried without any long-term success.

Russia is a belligerent state; it always has been in modern history. It wants to go its own way and will fight to do this. Putin, like many older men, lives in the past, the past glories of the USSR.

Some say he wants it all back. I personally doubt that, even Putin is not that mad.

But he admits to feeling threatened by Nato's alleged expansion around Russian borders. Russia does not have any allies with large standing military forces surrounding Western nations. It could be asked why the West, meaning America, feels it is necessary to surround Mother Russia with armed forces in these days of open borders, a Russian democracy - well sort of, but more about that soon - and the most peaceful time in European history, with no war for 77 years.

Putin cannot understand the concept of the forces being there to protect that peace. He does not have to, he sees those missiles and nukes aimed at his country and is seriously miffed.

He has an election to win in 2024. If he wins it, and, barring sudden death or a seriously popular uprising in Russia, he will, he remains leader until 2036. His only real opposition, Alexei Navalny, sits in a prison cell where he is likely to stay until at least after the next election. He therefore cannot stand for election.

That's Russian democracy. Elections, but on the terms of the incumbent.

So invading Ukraine is a gamble. The folks at home will admire Putin as a strong man, uniting Russia at last and cocking a snook at all those liberal soft Westerners. Of course, on the downside are all the sanctions now put in place by a disapproving world, and that the war is proving not to be the walkover predicted. Ukraine could prove as difficult to hold as that last failed mission, Afghanistan.

Russian forces will slowly spread throughout Ukraine in the coming weeks like a cancer through healthy cells. With its overwhelming military might, it will occupy Ukraine.

Occupying and holding are two totally different concepts though. Ukrainians are a tough lot. They are getting plenty of help from Western nations and they do not mind a fight. Ukraine is a vast country for an occupying army, even Russia's, to hold and in which to fight against the resistance that will certainly arise.

The sight of Russian youth coming home in body bags by the thousands may cause Russians to think again. These are sons, daughters, husbands, wives, fathers and mothers. Putin may lose his gamble and find his people turn on him.

Putin knows there will be no shooting war with the West. Any escalation such as imposition of "no-fly" zones or, God forbid, an invasion of Russian territory will result in an outcome no one wants. A war the likes of which has not been seen on this planet for 77 years. A war that, mishandled, could end humanity.

Putin will get away with his latest adventure. The only reason he may have second thoughts would be pressure from his own people, more likely pressure from his oligarch mates who are now basically denuded of all their wealth and power on the world stage.

Of course, he could also be ousted by an opposing faction in his own party that sees the war as unnecessary, costly and crippling to Russia's economy n the long term. Any such action would be very brave and, if not successful, terminal for those involved. A scenario that is not likely yet.

Putin will occupy Ukraine, holding a tiger by its tail, scared to let go.