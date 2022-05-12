Rotorua's Clara Lucey is one of the Kiwis getting behind the cause this month. Photo / Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

A Rotorua woman is joining many other Kiwis in hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast in May, for a cause which is very close to her heart.

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast is the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's biggest fundraiser, and these events are about raising awareness of breast cancer as well as raising vital funds to support the foundation's work.

Rotorua's Clara Lucey is one of the Kiwis getting behind the cause this month.

She is holding a Pink Ribbon Breakfast tomorrow with a vintage tea theme, which she has been collecting vintage crockery for.

Clara says this is her first time holding one of these fundraising breakfasts.

"I have toyed with the idea before, but this year I felt ready.

"My mum passed away from breast cancer four years ago, and this is the first year I have felt ready to do something in her memory. It feels like she is egging me on in spirit."

She says it is important to raise awareness of breast cancer. "By the time my mum found out, she had stage four breast cancer and she hadn't been keeping up with her mammograms."

Clara says as well as losing her mum to breast cancer in 2018, she lost three friends to it that year too.

"If you are not sure how to check yourself see your GP. If you catch it early there is a better chance. It's important to be aware at all ages."

She says she is looking forward to enjoying food, hot drinks and music, as well as raising awareness, with those who go along to her fundraising breakfast.

This year, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is facing a 50 per cent drop in Pink Ribbon Breakfast registrations on last year - a huge blow after two years of Covid-19 crushing their fundraising efforts.

The charity's chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says they desperately need to increase registrations to hit its $2 million fundraising target.

"Covid has not only sent New Zealand's world-class breast screening programme spiralling backwards, it's also harmed our ability to serve the women impacted by this upheaval," Ah-Leen says.

"The money raised from every Pink Ribbon Breakfast - no matter how small or simple - will help to support these women.

"The funds will also go towards our work to restore and transform breast screening in New Zealand, in our mission to reach zero deaths from breast cancer."

May is also the month Breast Cancer Foundation NZ launched its #GiveUsOurMammograms campaign, which is a new initiative calling for urgent action on restoring breast screening after Covid-19.

The campaign urges New Zealanders to join the charity in sending a strong visual message to the Government: "Give us our mammograms".

People are being asked to take a photo of themselves holding a #GiveUsOurMammograms poster and upload it to www.GiveUsOurMammograms.nz.

The foundation will collate as many photos as possible and deliver them to the Government.

• People can sign up to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.

Once registered, they'll receive a free host kit with information and goodies to get them started, as well as the #GiveUsOurMammmograms poster to take action.

Anyone can host a breakfast, anytime or anywhere.