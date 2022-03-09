This video shows kiwis how to deal with the sun during summer.

That's a mother's message after losing her teenage son to skin cancer five years ago.

Last Wednesday, Parliament passed the Sunscreen (Product Safety Standards) Bill, which takes the currently voluntary standards for sunscreen safety claims and makes them compulsory under the Fair Trading Act.

In 2021, Consumer NZ tested nine sunscreens. Three of them did not meet the SPF protection claimed on the label. In 2020, 12 were tested, and seven failed.

Rotorua mother Elizabeth Pilaar, whose son Michael died of melanoma aged just 19, said she was "delighted" the bill had passed.

"Now, firms do have to be accountable. I mean, effectively [it was] misleading advertising, so I don't see how they thought they could get away with it.

Michael Pilaar, who lost his life to melanoma at just 19 years old. Photo / Supplied

"At least now there are proper standards to uphold. I'm delighted about that."

Michael's diagnosis at 17 was a shock for the family.

"I never dreamt that that thing on Michael's leg could kill him.

"He was a young man who had lots of potential and was cut down by something that he could have survived, if we'd been aware of it earlier.

"Most people don't have any idea just how horrendously quickly it can work in young people."

She urged people to check their skin and moles regularly, insist on getting medical care from GPs for anything they were concerned about, cover themselves more and reapply sunscreen regularly.

"Don't waste a life, don't waste an opportunity by not being aware of how you can prevent it.

"It happened to him, and it can happen to you - but, you can do something about it."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, who led the bill, said the number of sunscreen products meeting the SPF standards claimed was "woeful".

"We use [sunscreen] on the assumption that if it says it's going to protect us, it will, and too often it hasn't been."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

Sunscreen manufacturers that don't meet the safety standard now face a $600,000 fine.

Muller said the lack of enforceable standards "really struck home" for him, as he had had basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas removed "every year for the last 20 years" and was checked every six months.

"This is personal to me - my father had melanoma, he managed it well, but he did have it."

Muller said this issue was "huge" for the Bay of Plenty.

"[Sunscreen] is a big part of how we make sure we stay protected in our remarkable lifestyle."

Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark also backed the "sensible and practical" bill.

"This bill provides an interim measure in regards to sunscreen regulation while the Government's Therapeutic Products Bill goes through its development.

Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / Chris Steel

"Once enacted, the bill [Therapeutic Products Bill] will provide an opportunity to determine whether and how to regulate sunscreen."

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society health promotion coordinator Kate Mason said some people, such as outdoor workers or people playing sports, relied on sunscreen as their main form of sun protection.

"We need to know that the product that we're using to protect ourselves ... is being effective.

"If they're using sunscreen that isn't effective, then they might be putting themselves at risk."

She said Niwa data showed the Bay of Plenty had an average of 163 days a year when the UV level was above six. Mason said sun protection is needed at three or above.

Kate Mason, health promotion coordinator for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society. Photo / Talia Parker

She recommended people follow the slip, slop, slap, and wrap mantra for complete sun protection instead of relying on sunscreen.

She also said people should apply sunscreen more thickly, using seven teaspoons of sunscreen for full body coverage and reapplying every two hours.



"We're not doing enough prevention"

Dr Franz Strydom says early detection is critical in the fight against melanoma.

"Every millimetre the cancer grows deeper, the lower your chances are of surviving it."

Strydom, a fellow of the Skin Cancer College Australasia, said his organisation formed to train GPs and nurses to use dermatoscopes to see into skin.

He said that opportunity for prevention or early detection was "absolutely critical" in melanoma treatment.

"We're not doing enough. We're not doing enough prevention."

Dr Franz Strydom, fellow of the Skin Cancer College Australasia. Photo / Supplied

He said it leads to lower costs, lower mortality rates, and reduced wait times for surgeries by taking pressure off hospitals.

"It's a win-win situation no matter how you look at it."

He said sunscreen was the "last line of defence" for sun safety, as it did not last long and was "not 100 per cent".

"If you can, avoid the peak times of UV radiation [of 11am to 4pm] ... the next best thing is to wear some kind of clothing that will give you protection."

Strydom also dispelled the myth that Māori and Pasifika people can't get skin cancer.

"Your skin colour is a protective factor, but it's not 100 per cent. It can happen to anyone. Especially in New Zealand.

"We mustn't bury our head in the sand and think it's not going to happen to us - we need to be prepared."